Plea for help: Mehbobia Islamic School in Hyderabad in need of funds

A founder of Mehbobia Islamic School, Mohammed Dastagir Khan, taught Urdu language and Islamic books for free of cost.

The founder has asked for zakat’s donations for the children who are orphan, poor, and divorced teachers. Khan has been teaching since 1994- and is still teaching children. It’s been 28 years since he has never given up on his profession after facing so many crises.

Khan has been opened for all the children who want to learn the Urdu language, Islamic Quraan, and Hadees free of cost. School located at Dabeerpura, Hyderabad.

