Plea in HC seeks Hyderabad as joint capital of Telangana, AP till 2034

Hyderabad: A petition seeking directions for the Center to continue Hyderabad as the joint capital for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has reached the High Court.

Podali Anil Kumar, the Secretary of Praja Samkshema Seva Sangham of Ibrahimpatnam, who filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), is urging an extension of Hyderabad as the joint capital until 2034.

Respondents in the case include the Union Home Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), Finance Secretary, and Secretary (GAD).

Kumar cited the incomplete division of assets between the two states as the reason behind his plea.

City to remain common capital till June 2 this year

If not extended, Hyderabad to remain the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh only until June 2, 2024, as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.

As per the act, Hyderabad was designated as the joint capital for 10 years from June 2, 2014.

Following Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation, Hyderabad continued as the capital for both Telugu States until Amaravati was selected as the capital for the current Andhra Pradesh within the 10-year period. However, the Jagan Mohan government intends to shift it to Visakhapatnam.

Is Hyderabad only Indian city serving as joint capital for two states?

While most Indian states have their own capitals, Hyderabad isn’t the only city serving as a common capital.

Chandigarh, a union territory, has been serving as the capital for both Punjab and Haryana since 1966 under the Punjab Reorganization Act.