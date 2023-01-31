Plea in Kerala HC claims Vizhinjam sea port construction causing noise pollution

Kochi: A plea in the Kerala High Court has claimed that the Vizhinjam sea port construction work was causing noise pollution in the area.

Refuting the allegation in the plea, moved by a Thiruvananthapuram-based resort, the Vizhinjam International Sea Port Ltd and Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd claimed the sound generated by the construction activity, during day and night, was below the noise standards contained in the Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) guidelines.

In view of the claim by the two companies, the High Court on Tuesday directed them to produce the EHS guidelines on noise standards.

The court also directed them to place before it the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order appointing a monitoring body to oversee the construction activities, including the issue of noise pollution.

Also Read Bihar labourers trapped in Tajikistan appeal to state, Centre for rescue

The direction was issued as the two companies contended that the NGT has issued an order appointing a monitoring agency to keep watch over all the sea port construction-related activities, including the issue of noise pollution.

The court also recorded the submission of the two companies that they were adhering to the sound limit fixed as per the schedule attached to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, during the sea port construction.

The court’s order came on a plea by Bethsaida Hermitage complaining that the sea port construction activity was causing noise pollution in the area.

It has also urged the court to direct the two companies to desist from undertaking noisy construction work during the night hours at the project site till the pendency of the plea.