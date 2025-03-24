Plea in Telangana HC seeks revaluation of TGPSC Group 1 exam

Hyderabad: A group of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 candidates have filed a petition in the High Court, seeking a revaluation of their examination papers. They alleged discrepancies in the evaluation process, citing that expert grading was done only for 12 out of 18 subjects.

The petitioners pointed out that while the examination was conducted in three languages, only English and Telugu medium papers were evaluated by subject experts, leaving Telugu medium candidates at a disadvantage.

“The quality of evaluation was lacking, and injustice was done to Telugu medium candidates,” students alleged.

Telangana HC directs TGPSC to respond within 4 weeks

After hearing their plea, the High Court issued notices to the TGPSC, directing it to respond with a counter-argument within four weeks.

The case has been adjourned for further hearing.

TGPSC clarifies Group 1 evaluation process, denies bias in results

On March 13, TGPSC issued a clarification regarding the evaluation of Group 1 Mains answer scripts following concerns and misinformation circulating on social media. The commission emphasized that the process was conducted with the highest level of transparency and fairness.

According to TGPSC official notification, the Group 1 Mains exam was held from October 21 to October 27 and the evaluation was carried out in two phases by different examiners between November 1, 2024, and January 31.

TGPSC earlier also released statistical data to address speculation, revealing that 20,161 candidates appeared for the exam, with 12,323 opting for English as the medium, 7,829 for Telugu, and nine for Urdu. In the top 100 ranks, 59 candidates were male and 41 female, with 48 belonging to the BC category, 32 from OC, and the remaining from SC, ST, and OC-EWS categories.

TGPSC exam fiasco

In December 2024, TGPSC Group 1 aspirants protested across Telangana demanding exams be postponed. However, the Supreme Court struck down the appeal, saying it could not annul the Group 1 notification, affecting approximately 30,000 candidates. The court dismissed a petition seeking the cancellation of the notification and the postponement of the mains examination.

Previously, the TGPSC Group 1 exams were cancelled twice; once due to paper leaks and again because of administrative issues. After coming to power, the Congress government set aside the old notification and issued a new one which was challenged as illegal by a group of seven individuals, including Gangula Damodar Reddy.

On December 6, a two-judge bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Mishra heard their petition. Initially, the petitioners’ lawyer Guru Krishnakumar argued that the new government intentionally sidelined the notification issued by the previous administration.