TGPSC clarifies Group-I evaluation process, denies bias in results

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Thursday, March 13, has issued a clarification regarding the evaluation of Group-I Mains answer scripts following concerns and misinformation circulating on social media.

The commission emphasized that the process was conducted with the highest level of transparency and fairness.

According to TGPSC official notification, the Group-I Mains exam was held from October 21 to October 27 and the evaluation was carried out in two phases by different examiners between November 1, 2024, and January 31.

The commission detailed the stringent measures taken, including the removal of candidate details from answer scripts before evaluation and a double-check process by separate evaluators.

The commission utilized a panel of senior professors from reputed universities across India, many of whom have experience in UPSC evaluations. The final marks were cross-verified and uploaded in candidates’ logins after scrutiny, ensuring no bias or tampering.

TGPSC also released statistical data to address speculation, revealing that 20,161 candidates appeared for the exam, with 12,323 opting for English as the medium, 7,829 for Telugu, and nine for Urdu. In the top 100 ranks, 59 candidates were male and 41 female, with 48 belonging to the BC category, 32 from OC, and the remaining from SC, ST, and OC-EWS categories.

The delay in releasing provisional marks until March 10 was attributed to the Model Code of Conduct for MLC elections.

The commission urged aspirants to rely on official announcements and avoid misinformation regarding the recruitment process.









