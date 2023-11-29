‘Plot to kill Sikh extremist on US soil’: India forms probe panel

New Delhi: India has constituted a high-level enquiry committee to probe allegations relating to a conspiracy to kill a Sikh extremist on American soil.

The Financial Times, citing unnamed sources, last week reported that US authorities foiled a plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and issued a warning to the Indian government over concerns it was involved in the plot.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Wednesday said India constituted a high-level enquiry committee on November 18 to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter.

Following the FT report, US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said the issue is being treated with “utmost seriousness”.

Bagchi said the US side shared some “inputs” pertaining to nexus between organised criminals, gun runners and terrorists and that India takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on “our national security interests as well” and that relevant departments were examining the issue.

Bagchi said India will take necessary follow-up action based on the findings of the enquiry committee.

It is learnt that it will be a multi-agency probe. However, there was no official word on its composition.

Pannun, a Sikh extremist and known to be an American and Canadian citizen, is a leader of the so-called ‘Sikhs for Justice’. He is wanted by Indian probe agencies on various terror charges.

He was responding to a media query on the issue.

"In this context, it is informed that on November 18, the Government of India constituted a high-level Enquiry Committee to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter," he added.

Washington’s allegations relating to the failed plot came weeks after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that there was a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in a Vancouver suburb in June.

India had strongly rejected Trudeau’s charges.

“We are treating this issue with utmost seriousness, and it has been raised by the US Government with the Indian Government, including at the senior-most levels,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

“Indian counterparts expressed surprise and concern,” she said.

