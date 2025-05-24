PM e-drive: Centre sanctions 2000 electric buses for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Central government has allocated 2000 electric buses to Hyderabad as part of the PM e-drive scheme.

Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar welcomed the allocation as a key move to reduce air pollution and modernise the city’s public transportation system.

The announcement follows a high-level review meeting chaired by Union minister for heavy industries and steel, HD Kumaraswamy, where bus allocations were finalized for major cities across India. Hyderabad was allotted 2,000 buses, while Bengaluru received 4,500, Delhi 2,800, Ahmedabad 1,000, and Surat 600.

The minister said that the Telangana government aims to operated 2,800 electric buses with the Outer Ring Road limits. Prabhakar urged the Union government to approve the remaining 800 buses to meet the city’s full requirement.

Prabhakar announced that he along with chief minister A Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy made a request to Kumaraswamy for assistance with the electric buses.

EV policy in Telangana

The transport minister said that Telangana has a comprehensive EV policy in place. This includes a 100 percent tax exemption on EVs to encourage adoption and reduce carbon emissions. The deployment of electric buses is central to this green public transport initiative.

“The Centre’s response is encouraging, and we hope to receive support for the full fleet soon,” Prabhakar said, stressing the government’s commitment to eco-friendly transportation.

PM e-drive scheme

The PM e-drive scheme aims to operate 14,028 electric buses across India by March 2026. The cost of the project is Rs 10,900 crore. The initiative is designed to help states transition to cleaner public transport systems, with a focus on major urban centers.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries said the scheme would not only reduce vehicular emissions but also create a robust ecosystem for electric mobility across India.