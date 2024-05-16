PM, Guv, CM greet people of Sikkim on 49th Statehood Day

Gangtok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday greeted the people of Sikkim on the 49th Statehood Day.

“Greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day”, Modi wrote on X.

“This state is known for its scenic beauty and hardworking people. Over the years, Sikkim has made a mark in organic farming. Our government will keep working for the welfare of Sikkim in the times to come”, Modi said, adding, “I pray that the people of this state are always healthy and prosperous”.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya also greeted the people of the state on the occasion.

“Today marks Sikkim’s completion of 49 years in the democratic system. The journey from voluntary integration into the world’s largest democracy on 16 May 1975 until today has been profoundly memorable and meaningful for Sikkim and its people,” he said.

“Sikkim has achieved remarkable development in various sectors, including social, economic, cultural, and infrastructure, under the democratic system, setting an example for other states and strengthening democracy,” Acharya added.

In a Facebook post, Tamang said, “It marks a pivotal moment in history when Sikkim embraced democracy, embarking on a journey of progress and prosperity that has deeply intertwined its fate with that of our nation. Over the past 49 years, Sikkim has carved out a distinct identity and made remarkable advancements.”

“As we celebrate this milestone, let us reaffirm our unwavering dedication to safeguarding our rich cultural heritage, traditional values, and the spirit of unity while striving to enhance the quality of life for all our citizens,” the Chief Minister said.