PM, Kharge wish people on Ladakhi New Year ‘Losar’

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th December 2022 9:17 pm IST
IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday extended their greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Losar, the Ladakhi New Year.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Best wishes on ‘Happy Losar’, which has commenced and is marked with enthusiasm in Ladakh as new year. May this year, which has set in, bring happiness and well-being in everyone’s lives. May everyone’s wishes be fulfilled in this year.”

Also Read
KCR indirectly helping PM Modi: Hanumantha Rao

Kharge tweeted: “My best wishes to all the sisters and brothers of Ladakh and those who celebrate, who have marked the commencement of this unique festival. May the new year usher in peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button