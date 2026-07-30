PM Modi added a debt burden of Rs 151 lakh crore: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Attacking the NDA government at the Centre over the country’s rising debt, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, July 30, said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi regime has added a debt of Rs 151 lakh crores in the 12 years since assuming office in 2014.

Addressing govrnment teachers who visited Finland and Germany as part of international exposure programme, he claimed that the debt burden of the country now stood at Rs 201 lakh crores.

“While all the Prime Ministers till 2014 since Indepedence took a debt of Rs 51 lakh crores, the debt mounted by the present Prime Minister between 2014 and 2026, in 12 years, has been Rs 151 lakh crores,” he said.

He said previous Prime Ministers built a number of projects such as railway lines, National Highways and provided electrification, education, irrigation and drinking water to lakhs of villages.

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Questioning the Centre’s development record, he asked, “Has the country got new airports, railway lines, major ports in the last 12 years?”

Quoting a recent reply in parliament, he said the country’s debt burden rose to Rs 201 lakh crore.

Reddy defended former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, saying they made stellar contributions to the country, but are still criticised.

While “small incidents” are projected as major victories, China and Pakistan were defeated in wars and Pakistan was split to form Bangladesh during previous Congress governments, he said.

Reddy urged teachers and their unions to take a pledge to transform the education sector in five years and asserted that he would be in the CM’s post till 2034.

Noting that government teachers are now comfortably placed compared to several other sections of society, he said it is his responsibility to address all the problems and concerns of the teaching community.

Exhorting the teachers of government schools to work hard, the CM said he had been a student of state-run educational institutions.

Referring to PM Modi’s subtle and witty ‘join me’ remark during his visit to Telangana in May, Revanth Reddy said he has been able to function well because of the education imparted to him in government schools.

Highlighting the importance of education, he said lack of education is backwardness even if a person has personal assets and properties.

Pointing to comments of opposition leaders that he should give up education portfolio, the CM asked, “Why should I leave the responsibility?”

He cited his initiatives in education, including breakfast scheme for students from nursery to 12th standard, teachers recruitment and transfers and transformation of ITIs as Advanced Technology Centres.