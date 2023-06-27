PM Modi advises BJP workers to get socially connected with people

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to get socially connected with the people at grassroot level and become a medium.

He told the worker that BJP is a cadre based-party who works at grassroot level.

“You need to connect with the people socially and make them realise that you stand with them whenever they are in need. You are the pillar of a long chain of the party’s workers. You are the one who is connected with the people directly and others are dependent on you,” he said.

The Prime Minister suggested various steps to the party workers during the launch of nationwide programme ‘mera booth-sabse mazboot’ at Motilal Nehru stadium in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The program, a concept of Modi, was launched in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in view to encourage the party’s workers for the upcoming assembly election later this year.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president V. D. Sharma said that Modi engaged in dialogue with 2,649 workers who were selected from different states while around 10 lakh workers across the country were digitally connected to listen to Modi.

Out of 2,649 workers only six were given the opportunity to ask question to PM, they were Ram Patel from Madhya Pradesh, Satram Krishna of Andhra Pradesh, Rinku Singh of Bihar, Himani Vaishnav of Uttarakhand, Rani Chaurasia of (UP), and Heralben Jani of Gujarat.

Modi also hit out at the Opposition alleging them of indulging in ‘corruption’.

“One thing you must note is that BJP is not like those who sit in AC rooms and issue fatwas to their party workers. BJP is the party of its workers, who work on ground. You have to understand this basic difference between the BJP and the other political parties,” he said.

He also defended the controversial Union Civil Code (UCC), calling it a need of the hour.