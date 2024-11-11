PM Modi believes in purchasing MLAs like goats, toppling govts, alleges Kharge

Ranchi: In a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused him of oppressing the opposition, toppling elected governments and purchasing legislators “like goats to feed and feast on them later”.

Addressing two poll rallies in the state, he also charged Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of running the central government with “Adani and Ambani”.

Kharge attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging that he believes in ‘Mukh me Ram, bagal me chhuri’ (A wolf in lamb’s clothing).

“Modi-ji believes in toppling governments. He purchases MLA. Unka kaam MLAs ko bakri ke jaise apne pas rakh lena, palna aur fir baad me kaat kar khana hai…(Modi keeps MLAs like goats, feeds them and later feasts on them). This is Modi,” Kharge alleged.

Modi and Shah have unleashed ED, CBI and other central agencies against opposition leaders but “we are not afraid. We fought for Independence, sacrificed our lives,” Kharge claimed.

“Let Modi put us behind bars, we will continue to serve the poor,” he said.

Four people – Modi, Shah, Adani and Ambani – are running the country, “while Rahul Gandhi and I trying to save the Constitution and democracy,” he claimed.

Kharge took a jibe at the PM saying “Modi believes he is not biological” and alleged: “He is a habitual liar who never fulfils his promises… Did any Golden era come to Gujarat?”

“We have been tolerating Modi for 25 years as CM and PM. He supports those who exploit backward people and women… PM Modi is afraid to visit Manipur, I dare him to go there,” the Congress president claimed.

Kharge alleged: “PM Modi is looting coal, iron ore from Jharkhand; his party is of snatchers. They are yet to clear Rs 1.36 lakh crore of Jharkhand in lieu of coal mining.”

Accusing the PM of being “Jhoothon Ka Sardar” (Head of liars), he charged Modi with devouring all that the people earn, without fulfilling promises.

“Akash me cheel udti hai to bolte hai bhains ud raha hai (If a kite flies in the sky, he says it is a buffalo),” he alleged.

Attacking the UP CM, Kharge said, “A true Yogi cannot use language like ‘batenge toh katenge’ (if divided, we will be wiped out). This language is used by terrorists. Yogi is head of a mutt, wears saffron robes, but believes in ‘mukh me Ram bagal me chhuri’.”

In a frontal attack on the BJP leader, Kharge said he should discard his saffron robe and instead wear white like other politicians, as he believes in ‘Jo tera hai wo mera hai’ (what is yours is mine) and stop “befooling” masses.

Sonia Gandhi forgave one of the killers of her husband Rajiv Gandhi while Priyanka Gandhi embraced the killer, he said adding that this is compassion.

Kharge alleged: “The BJP is dividing the country for which Indira Gandhi faced 36 bullets and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life… Those dividing the country are teaching ‘deshbhakti’ (patrotism) to us.

Wondering whether anyone in BJP-RSS sacrificed life for the country, the Congress leader alleged: “You took lives instead.”

Kharge hit out at PM Modi and BJP saying they “calls us urban Naxals for showing red constitution. But Modi himself presented the same constitution to ex-President Ram Nath Kovind. They say the constitution flashed by our leader was blank, which is disrespect of the Constitution.”

BJP has been accusing the Congress of distributing “blank copies of the Constitution” at an event led by Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra recently.

Kharge said the opposition needs to win in states to prevent PM Modi from amending the Constitution.

He said, “The BJP destroys whatever it touches. Ram Mandir’s roof is leaking, while a bullet train bridge collapsed.”

Kharge claimed that 81 NDA ministers came from outside to Jharkhand for campaigning in 81 seats of the state.

The Modi government is limping on support from JDU’s Nitish Kumar and TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu, he claimed.

The situation is such in the country that people are watching ‘Modi darshan’ on television from day to night on TV while ‘God Darshan’ is rare, Kharge said taking a jibe at the Centre.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, while the counting of votes polled will take place on November 23.