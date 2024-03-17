PM Modi breaks protocol at AP rally, interrupts Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi breached a protocol at the ‘Prajagalam’, (the voice of the public) public meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance partners – BJP, TDP and Janasena – in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on Sunday, March 17, by taking the mic from Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Also Read Countdown has started for YSR Congress, says Chandrababu Naidu

The incident occurred when Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan was addressing the public, PM Modi noticed a few people scaling a temporary built tower. The prime minister cut short Kalyan’s speech and took over the mic, appealing to the climbers to descend.

This was a breach of protocol that prohibits another political leader from taking the mic while one is speaking.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged spectators to climb down from a tower during a public rally in Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/YtfRaPtuuA — IANS (@ians_india) March 17, 2024

“If something happens to you all, it will be an unfortunate incident. Please get down,” he said and ordered police personnel to ensure their safety.

Chandrababu Naidu, who was standing on the dais, requested them with folded hands to get down from the tower.

PM Modi was in Andhra Pradesh to support the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena in the upcoming Assembly as well as Lok Sabha elections which will be held simultaneously.

The program continued then.