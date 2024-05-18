PM Modi changed country’s political culture in 10 years: Nadda

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the political culture of the country from politics of divide and rule to that of report card in the past ten years with the mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas and sabka prayas,” BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday.

Addressing a public rally at Rehan in the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP candidate Rajiv Bhardwaj, he said, “Politics of divide and rule was going on in the country for 70 years which has been converted in the past ten years to the politics of report card, where the elected representatives have to show their performance.”

Dubbing the INDIA bloc an “alliance of families promoting dynastic politics and saving corrupt people,” Nadda said that leaders of this alliance facing corruption charges are either on bail or in jail, and added that corrupt leaders would go back to jail after the polls on June 1.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is roaming with the Constitution written by B R Ambedkar, which clearly states no reservation in the name of religion but the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh tried four times to give reservation on the basis of religion and similar attempts are being made in Karnataka,” he added.

Launching an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Nadda said that Kejriwal used to sit on dharna in the Nirbhaya case but a woman was allegedly assaulted in his drawing room.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the residence of CM Kejriwal a few days back.

When the economies of the USA and European countries were dwindling and the economy of China was retarding, India was looked upon as a “shining star and a ray of hope” with the economy jumping from 11th to 5th position.

Seeking votes for Bhardwaj, Nadda said that by ensuring the third term for PM Modi, India would become the third largest economy in the world in three years.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, today India is second in the sale of medicine and third largest exporter of toys and the mobile phones are also made in India, he said.

“I visited the state thrice during the monsoon disaster last year and the Union government gave a sum of Rs 1,782 crore besides funds for construction of 11,000 houses for victims and 2700 km of roads,” Nadda said and asked if the roads and houses were constructed by the state government.

About 12,000 km of roads were constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna in Himachal Pradesh during the tenure of former chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Nadda further said.

Referring to the developmental initiatives of the Modi government, Nadda said four crore house have been constructed for the poor and three crore more houses will be constructed in the next five years, solar panels will be installed on the roofs of every household, hence electricity bills will be zero.

Nadda added that gas will be supplied through pipelines in the coming times.

The IIM at Sirmaur, AIIMS at Bilaspur and upcoming projects, including satellite centre of the PGI, and the medical device park have emerged as the new milestones of development in the state.

Nadda will also address rallies at Chaugan in Chamba and Kunihar in the Solan district.