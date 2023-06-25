PM Modi conferred ‘The Order of the Nile’ by Egypt Prez

Published: 25th June 2023 6:21 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left), with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (right) (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday conferred ‘The Order of the Nile’ – his country’s top honour – on visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi was conferred the honour during his meeting with the Egyptian President.

Both the leaders later held bilateral discussions, covering issues of mutual interest.

Modi arrived in Cairo for a two-day state visit to Egypt on Saturday. His trip to Egypt is expected to pave way for a substantial increase in India’s investment in the North African country and a ladder for Egypt to gain entry to the BRICS economic bloc.

This is his first visit to Egypt as Prime Minister and a first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the North African country since 1997.

