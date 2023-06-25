PM Modi conferred ‘The Order of the Nile’ by Egypt Prez

New Delhi: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday conferred ‘The Order of the Nile’ – his country’s top honour – on visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi was conferred the honour during his meeting with the Egyptian President.

Both the leaders later held bilateral discussions, covering issues of mutual interest.

#WATCH | Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confers PM Narendra Modi with 'Order of the Nile' award, in Cairo



'Order of the Nile', is Egypt's highest state honour. pic.twitter.com/e59XtoZuUq — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

Modi arrived in Cairo for a two-day state visit to Egypt on Saturday. His trip to Egypt is expected to pave way for a substantial increase in India’s investment in the North African country and a ladder for Egypt to gain entry to the BRICS economic bloc.

This is his first visit to Egypt as Prime Minister and a first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the North African country since 1997.