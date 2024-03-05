PM Modi congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath as Pakistan PM

Sharif on Monday took the oath as prime minister of Pakistan, assuming the cash-strapped country's reins for a second time.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2024 10:39 am IST
Pakistan's newly elected PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks PM Modi for felicitating him
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Sharif on Monday took the oath as prime minister of Pakistan, assuming the cash-strapped country’s reins for a second time, nearly a month after an inconclusive election marred by allegations of vote rigging.

Modi said on X, “Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

MS Education Academy

In the February 8 elections, Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party came second. Independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the most seats but failed to get a majority in Parliament.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2024 10:39 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button