PM Modi dedicates, lays foundation stones of 7 SJVN projects worth Rs 5,515 cr

The projects are located in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Assam, according to a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Adilabad, Telangana on Monday (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones of seven SJVN projects worth Rs 5,515 crore.

The Prime Minister virtually dedicated four power stations, namely 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station in Uttarakhand, 75 MW Parasan Solar Power Station, 75 MW Gurhah Solar Power Station and 50 MW Gujrai Solar Power Station in Uttar Pradesh from Adilabad in Telangana, the statement said.

He also laid the foundation stones of SJVN’s projects — 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project, 15 MW Nangal Floating Solar Power Project in Himachal Pradesh and 70 MW solar project in Assam.

These hydro and solar power projects will contribute to the nation’s goal of achieving a net zero carbon emission economy by 2070, it added.

