PM Modi expresses grief over Madinah bus tragedy involving Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, November 17, said he was “deeply saddened” by the bus accident in Saudi Arabia’s Madinah, in which several Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims are feared dead.

Around 45 Indians were on board the bus which reportedly collided with an oil tanker at around 1:30 am Saudi time (4 am IST).

“Deeply saddened by the accident in Madinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones,” Modi said in a post on X.

“I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured,” he said.

Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2025

The prime minister said the Indian embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance and officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the tragic bus accident on the Madinah-Makkah highway in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of Indian pilgrims.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Rijiju said in a post on X.

With inputs from PTI