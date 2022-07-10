PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 10th July 2022 9:22 am IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha and wished that the festival inspired everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.

Celebrated by Muslims, the festival commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey God.

Modi tweeted, “Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.”

