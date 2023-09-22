PM Modi has become a role model for several world leaders : EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: Acknowledging the widespread popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi among international dignitaries, Union External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar said that the former has become “a sort of a role model for several world leaders.”

In a candid conversation with India TV Chairperson and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, the EAM said that all the appreciation and admiration the prime minister receives from global policymakers are due to his exceptional leadership quality. Sharing some inside details of the G20 summit, he said almost every leader wanted to meet Prime Minister Modi before leaving and the meetings went on late into the night. Referring to himself as the “time manager”, he said that sometimes it is challenging for him to arrange such meetings due to time restrictions.

On an episode of “Aap Ki Adalat” he said, “They (world leaders) find him very much decisive, courageous in the face of big challenges and his great vision. The world today has become tech-savvy. Modi gets the largest support from those who are tech-savvy. Modi ji’s initiatives always have a good connection somewhere,” he said.

Further speaking about the success of the recently concluded G20 summit, the union minister asserted that the resounding success of the event showcased the “shining India” to the world. He affirmed that G20 was a responsibility and that its enormous success will help to elevate the country’s reputation and image on a global scale. “The successful organization of this event at such a large scale will help change the mindset of people globally and open trade doors,” he said. He said that the G20 summit was intentionally not restricted only to the capital. It was celebrated in 60 cities across the country. This move had a positive impact on every sector including boosting tourism and creating new job opportunities.

The former foreign secretary turned politician, also revealed how India successfully gained consensus on the G20 Delhi declaration. Crediting the prime minister for the positive outcomes of the summit, EAM Jaishankar disclosed how the former engaged with world leaders to reach a consensus.

Discussing Prime Minster Modi’s bond with US President Joe Biden, the former diplomat said both are experienced politicians and have immense respect for each other. He added “It is also because of what they (world leaders) read and see about India during their visit to the country. The world leaders come to India and see the progress it has made in the past 10 years and the reasons that drive those changes. And it is due to the strong leadership.”

Renowned for his articulate and strategic communication skills in the world of international relations, EAM Jaishankar also touched upon several topics of international importance. He spoke about China-India relations, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the rising Khalistan movement in Canada and India’s United Nations Security Council (UNSC) permanent membership.