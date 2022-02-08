PM Modi has disgraced people of Telangana in Parliament: Harish Rao

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 8th February 2022 4:38 pm IST
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. Photo: Facebook.

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has disgraced the people of the state with his speech in the Parliament. He also said that the BJP has never had a real affection for Telangana since the beginning.

The Minister addressed a Dalit Bandhu awareness meeting conducted for the beneficiaries at Potaram Village, Siddipet district which was also attended by MLA Satish Kumar and others.

PM Modi addressing the Lok Sabha had said that the congress party had divided the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in a hasty manner and that it lead to the injustice being done to the then state. The Prime Minister also said that he was never against the Telangana statehood but Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have faced severe problems because of the grand old party’s arrogance.

“If Telangana statehood was made possible in 2004, these many sacrifices wouldn’t have happened for the cause. Arent both Congress and BJP responsible for this?” he questioned.

Harish Rao attacked the state BJP leaders by saying that they should open their eyes now and see the centre’s indifference towards Telangana. “Why is there one rule for North India and another for the South?” he remarked.

