‘PM Modi has not availed a single leave in last 9 yrs’: PMO to RTI query

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not availed a single leave in the last nine years, since he assumed office for the first time in May 2014, the PMO has said in response to a RTI query.

The RTI filed by one Prafful P. Sarda, asked two questions from the PMO.

The first one was: How many days PM Modi has attended office since becoming the prime minister of India in 2014?

The second question was about the details of the number of days present and various events and functions attended by the prime minister since assuming office.

In response to the first question, the PMO said: “The Prime Minister is on duty all the time. No leave has been availed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since taking office.”

In response to the second question, it shared a website link to the PMO, which showed that the accumulated number of events surpasses 3,000 (including India and abroad) since Modi became the Prime Minister in May 2014.

The date of the receipt of the RTI application is mentioned as July 31, 2023.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday shared a copy of the RTI on his social media account on X.

The link to the RTI query is also available under the RTI section of the PMO’s website.