PM Modi, HM Shah to attend Himanta Sarma’s swearing-in today

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with top leaders of the Union government, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government in Assam on Tuesday, May 12.

PM Modi arrived in Guwahati on Monday night to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The Prime Minister landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Borjhar, where he was warmly received by Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with state Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Saikia and other government officials.

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed preparations at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, and said the new government would assume office at 11 a.m. on May 12 in the presence of top National Democratic Alliance leaders and party workers from across the state.​

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said several senior leaders of the National Democratic Alliance, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin, and Chief Ministers from National Democratic Alliance-ruled states, are expected to attend the ceremony.​

According to officials, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at the venue in view of the presence of the Prime Minister and other senior political leaders.​ Barricades, traffic diversions, and multi-layered security deployments have been put in place around the Khanapara area, while senior police officials reviewed preparedness on Monday.​

Sarma said thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party workers, including booth-level karyakartas from across Assam, are expected to participate in the event.​

The Chief Minister-designate also stated that the first Cabinet meeting of the new government would be held shortly after the swearing-in ceremony.​

He said implementation of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral commitments and development agenda would remain the government’s top priority in its new term.​

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance secured a decisive mandate in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections, paving the way for Sarma to assume office as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term.​