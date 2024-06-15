PM Modi invited Pope to India, hope his visit itinerary includes Goa: CM Sawant

PM Modi met Pope Francis on Friday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th June 2024 11:37 am IST
PM Modi invited Pope to India, hope his visit itinerary includes Goa: CM Sawant
Savelletri Di Fasano: Pope Francis greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives for a session during the G7 Summit, in Savelletri Di Fasano, Italy, Friday, June 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has expressed hope that when Pope Francis visits India as invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his visit itinerary will include the coastal state.

PM Modi met Pope Francis on Friday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji met HH Pope Francis @Pontifex on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy. Hon’ble PM admired his commitment to serve the people and extended an invitation to the Pope to visit Bharat, and we hope the visit includes Goa,” Sawant said on X.

MS Education Academy

A few months back, Sawant had said that the state government would be inviting Pope Francis for the decennial exposition of the relics of St Francis Xavier at Old Goa, scheduled to be held during later part of the year.

Christians constitute around 27 per cent of Goa’s total population.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th June 2024 11:37 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button