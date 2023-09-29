PM Modi lauds Asian Games medal winners

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated India’s medal winners in the Asian Games as the country’s shooters remained on target, achieving podium-finish in several events.

Congratulating Palak Gulia on winning the gold in the women’s 10m air pistol event, Modi said her “precision and focus have brought immense pride to our nation”.

“Another special moment for India in shooting,” he said on X.

The unprecedented success of Indian marksmen continued in the 50m rifle arena as well with the men’s 3-positions team, comprising the young trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (591), Swapnil Kusale (591) and Akhil Sheoran (587), overcoming the Chinese challenge with a world record score of 1769 to take the top podium finish.

Lauding the feat, Modi said it was a stupendous win.

“They have shown exceptional determination and teamwork,” he said.

Congratulating Divya Thadigol, Esha Singh and Palak on winning a silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol team event, the prime minister said their success will motivate several upcoming sportspersons.

He also lavished Esha Singh with praise for winning the silver medal in the 10m air pistol event. He said, “Her success at the Asian Games is due to her commitment, focused training and unwavering determination.”

In another post, the Prime Minister said he was proud of Aishwary Pratap Singh’s exceptional silver medal.

“Congratulations to him for the exceptional performance in the 50m Rifle Men’s 3P event. His is a remarkable champion, personifying sportsmanship and excellence,” Modi said.

A stupendous win, prestigious Gold and a world record! Congratulations to @KusaleSwapnil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran for emerging victorious in the Men's 50m Rifle 3Ps team event at the Asian Games. They have shown exceptional determination and teamwork. pic.twitter.com/xhuMQUHKZ3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2023

He also expressed delight that the squash women’s team has won the Bronze Medal in Asian Games.

“I congratulate @DipikaPallikal, @joshnachinappa, @Anahat_Singh13 and Tanvi for their efforts. I also wish them the very best for their future endeavours,” Modi said.

Delighted that our Squash Women's Team has won the Bronze Medal in Asian Games. I congratulate @DipikaPallikal, @joshnachinappa, @Anahat_Singh13 and Tanvi for their efforts. I also wish them the very best for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/UDcuD57j3m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2023

With Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni securing the men’s doubles silver medal in tennis, Modi hailed it as a great news. “Their exceptional teamwork has left us all in awe. My best wishes for their upcoming endeavours.”

Later, he also congratulated Kiran Baliyan for bagging bronze in the shot put event.

Baliyan became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games medal in shot put event in 72 years as she picked up a bronze on the opening day of competitions here on Friday.

“Indian athletes continue to shine at the Asian Games 2022.

“A big congratulations to the exceptional Kiran Baliyan for her amazing achievement in the Shot Put event…” the prime minister posted on X.

“Her success has delighted the entire nation,” Modi wrote.

The 24-year-old Baliyan hurled the iron ball to a distance of 17.36m in her third attempt for her best effort of the day to open India’s medal account.