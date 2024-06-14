PM Modi lauds Pope Francis’ commitment to serve people, invites himto visit India

Apulia: Admiring his commitment to serve people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended an invitation to Pope Francis to visit India at an early date.

“Met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. I admire his commitment to serve people and make our planet better. Also invited him to visit India,” the Prime Minister posted on X after meeting the Pope at the G7 Summit’s Outreach Session in Borgo Egnazia.

As he entered the meeting venue and met the world leaders, the Pope was greeted with a hug from PM Modi.

In October 2021, the Pope received PM Modi during a private audience at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican, which was also the first meeting between an Indian Prime Minister and the Pope in more than two decades.

Watch: PM Modi meets with Pope Francis at the G7 Outreach Summit in Borgo Egnazia (Fasano), Italy



(Video – G7 Italy 2024) pic.twitter.com/JPQCWpwr14 — IANS (@ians_india) June 14, 2024

In June 2000, late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had last visited the Vatican and met the then Pope, John Paul II.

India and The Holy See have friendly relations dating back to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948. India is also home to the second-largest Catholic population in Asia.