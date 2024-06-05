PM Modi likely to take oath on Saturday

PM Narendra Modi, who has reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu, is likely to take the oath for a third term on Saturday.
According to a report published by NDTV, earlier today, PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet.
In the elections, the BJP-led NDA secured 292 seats, while the Congress-led INDIA bloc won 234 seats and others 18.
Modi to become second PM to claim third consecutive term
After taking the oath as Prime Minister, Modi will become the second PM to claim a third consecutive term.
Previously, only Jawaharlal Nehru formed a government for three consecutive terms after independence.
NDA strength reduced
Though the BJP-led NDA has crossed the majority mark, the alliance’s strength has reduced from its 2019 tally as the opposition INDIA alliance put up a strong performance, with Congress showing resilience in the crucial electoral fight.
In the elections, the BJP won 240 seats, and Congress won 99.
Following are the number of seats won by parties:
- BJP: 240
- Congress: 99
- Samajwadi Party: 37
- Trinamool Congress: 29
- DMK: 22
- Telugu Desam Party: 16
- JD(U): 12
- Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey): 9
- NCP (Sharad Pawar): 8
- Shiv Sena: 7
- Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas): 5
- YSRCP: 4
- RJD: 4
- CPI(M): 4
- Indian Union Muslim League: 3
- AAP: 3
- Jharkhand Mukti Morcha: 3
- Janasena Party: 2
- CPI (ML) (Liberation): 2
- JD(S): 2
- Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi: 2
- CPI: 2
- Rashtriya Lok Dal: 2
- National Conference: 2
- United People’s Party, Liberal: 1
- Asom Gana Parishad: 1
- Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular): 1
- Kerala Congress: 1
- Revolutionary Socialist Party: 1
- NCP: 1
- Voice of the People Party: 1
- Zoram People’s Movement: 1
- Shiromani Akali Dal: 1
- Rashtriya Loktantrik Party: 1
- Bharat Adivasi Party: 1
- Sikkim Krantikari Morcha: 1
- Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam: 1
- Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram): 1
- Apna Dal (Soneylal): 1
- AJSU Party: 1
- AIMIM: 1
- Independent: 7