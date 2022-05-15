PM Modi ‘Naalayak’, country suffers under his rule, says KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president and minister KTR on Sunday said that when the country is run by a ‘Naalayak‘ Prime minister, corporate entities get their loans forgiven while common citizens suffer immensely due to the price hike.

“Rs 26.5 lakh crore was collected by the centre from common people due to this fare hike and big friendly businesspeople got around Rs 11.68 lakh crores of debt in the last ten years. This only happens when a ‘Naalayak, daddamma‘ Prime Minister runs the country,” he said taking the attack to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This comes as a reaction to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments during the public meeting at state BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ in Tukkuguda on Saturday. Amit Shah said that the BJP will soon overthrow the “Nizam” from the seat of power in Telangana referring to the state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The union minister also described the TRS as a party that is being “steered by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)”. KTR reacted to it by saying that the steering of TRS is firmly in the party leaders’ hands while the steering of BJP is in the hands of big corporates. “Two Gujaratis are selling the country and two Gujaratis are buying it. This is Hum do Hamaare do. Everyone knows about it,” he remarked.

“We asked him (Amit Shah) to speak on ‘nijam‘ (truth) of what the BJP-led centre contributed to the state of Telangana in the last eight years. But he spoke about the ‘Nizam’ and ‘Razakar’. Did he even once speak a word about anything that is of value to Telangana?” KTR asked.

Reacting to Amit Shah’s comments that he hadn’t seen a more corrupt government than the Telangana government, KTR pointed out various allegations of corruption made against the Karnataka government run by the BJP.

“These people (BJP) say that they are the stakeholders of the Hindu cause and a seer in Karnataka said that 30 percent commission has to be paid to get sanctioned grants. Their own party member in Karnataka said that Rs 2500 crores were demanded by the party for chief ministership and that person is still an active member of the BJP. A party that has put positions for sale has no moral authority to comment on corruption,” he remarked.

KTR displayed news articles written on the crisis’ in Gujarat regarding water and power and remarked that the ‘Naalayak‘ Prime Minister who was also the chief minister for three terms in Gujarat made such a situation possible for that state.

“Farmers in Gujarat are on roads demanding power supply. BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh recently raised a voice against power shedding in that state. Power woes continue in Goa. Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh face power cuts with usage hitting a record high. Haryana imposes power cuts in industries. All these are BJP-led states. What exactly did the BJP double engine do in all these places?” he asked.