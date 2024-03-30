PM Modi pays homage to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to revolutionary freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his death anniversary on Saturday, lauding him as a stalwart of the independence movement.

Varma’s indomitable spirit and commitment to the cause of freedom will never be forgotten, Modi said on X.

“His establishment of the India House served as a cradle for the freedom struggle overseas. As we remember his contributions, let us also pledge to uphold the ideals he fought for,” the prime minister said in a post on the microblogging platform.

Born in 1857 in Gujarat, Varma founded the Indian Home Rule Society, the India House and The Indian Sociologist in London to promote the cause of Indian nationalism and freedom.

As the Gujarat chief minister, Modi had in 2003 brought back Varma’s ashes from Switzerland, where he died in 1930.

