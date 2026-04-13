PM Modi pays tributes to those killed in Jallianwala Bagh massacre

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, April 13, paid homage to those killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, and said their sacrifice stands as a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit of the people of India.

Modi also said the saga of those killed in the massacre, their indomitable courage and self-respect against the barbarity of foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation of the nation.

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“On this day, we pay our heartfelt homage to the brave martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. Their sacrifice stands as a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit of our people. The courage and determination they displayed continue to inspire generations to uphold the values of liberty, justice and dignity,” Modi said in a post on X.

ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਦਿਨ, ਅਸੀਂ ਜੱਲ੍ਹਿਆਂਵਾਲਾ ਬਾਗ਼ ਦੇ ਸੂਰਬੀਰ ਸ਼ਹੀਦਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਿਲੋਂ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ ਭੇਟ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਕੁਰਬਾਨੀ ਸਾਡੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਕਦੇ ਨਾ ਝੁਕਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਜਜ਼ਬੇ ਦੀ ਮਜ਼ਬੂਤ ਯਾਦ ਦਿਵਾਉਂਦੀ ਹੈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਵਿਖਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੌਸਲਾ ਅਤੇ ਪੱਕਾ ਇਰਾਦਾ, ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਪੀੜ੍ਹੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਆਜ਼ਾਦੀ, ਇਨਸਾਫ਼ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਣ-ਸਨਮਾਨ ਦੀਆਂ… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2026

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at a garden in Amritsar.

While the official figure put the number of dead at 379, freedom movement leaders had claimed that several hundreds more died in the firing.