PM Modi, President Xi Jinping hold bilateral talks after 5 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first bilateral meeting on Wednesday, October 23, after a gap of five years. The meeting coincided with the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit in Russia.

According to Chinese state media, President Xi Jinping told PM Modi that there is a need to strengthen communication and cooperation between the two countries.

“The two sides should strengthen communication and cooperation, properly handle divergences and differences, and realize each other’s development dreams,” President Xi Jinping said.

The meeting between the two leaders comes after a gap of five years. In October 2019, a structured meeting which was held during their second informal summit in Mamallapuram in Chennai.

In November 2022, Modi and Xi Jinping exchanged pleasantries and held a brief conversation at a dinner hosted by the Indonesian President for the G20 leaders.

In August last year too, President Xi Jinping and PM Modi held a brief and informal conversation in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

Border patrolling agreement

The meeting comes two days after diplomats of the neighbouring countries reached an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to end the four-year-long border confrontation that led to a fatal crash in the Galwan Valley.

The talks are expected to result in disengagement along the border.

Confirming the agreement, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters, “Over the past few weeks, China and India have been in close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border. Now, the two sides have reached a resolution on the relevant matters which China speaks highly of going forward, China will work with India to implement these resolutions.”

The Galwan Valley clash

A violent clash took place in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley between Indian and Chinese security forces on July 15, 2020, resulting in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

The clash was witnessed as one of the worst in 45 years leading to a standoff with China and several rounds of military talks for the disengagement process. In February 2021, China acknowledged for the first time that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clash.

No place for double standards on terrorism: PM Modi

PM Modi urged firm support of all BRICS members on the issue of terrorism, emphasising that there can be no “double standards” on the serious matter.

“We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war. And just as we were able to overcome a challenge like Covid together, we are certainly able to create new opportunities to ensure a secure, strong and prosperous future for future generations,” said PM Modi in his closing remarks.

“In order to counter terrorism and terror financing, we need the single minded, firm support of all. There is no place for double standards on this serious matter. We need to take active steps to stop radicalization of youth in our countries. We must work together on the long pending matter in the UN of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism,” he added.

Expansion of BRICS

PM Modi also delved into the expansion of the BRICS. “India is ready to welcome new countries into BRICS as partner countries. In this regard, all decisions should be taken by consensus, and the views of BRICS founding members should be respected,” he said.

The BRICS alliance, an intergovernmental organisation comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, added four new members – Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates – on January 1, 2024.

The summit meeting had in attendance Russian President Vladimir Putin, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chinese President Xi Jinping, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Luis Ecker Vieira.

(With inputs from agencies)