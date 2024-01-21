PM Modi promised Telangana CM Revanth to wipe out BRS: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) KT Rama Rao (KTR) claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister A Revanth Reddy have decided to wipe out the BRS.

He made these comments during a preparatory meeting for the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency on Sunday, January 21.

“When Revanth and Bhatti met Modi in New Delhi recently, Modi said that he would fully cooperate to finish the BRS. It is evident based on comments made by BJP MP Bandi Sanjay,” he remarked.

The BRS leader stated that the BJP and Congress are the same, with the “Congress criticizing Adani and Modi in New Delhi, while Revanth signs an investment agreement with Adani in Davos.”

“The BRS has a history of fighting for Telangana issues in Parliament and must win the upcoming elections to ensure Telangana’s voice is heard in New Delhi. The BRS lost the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat by a few votes last time, but with hard work from party leaders, they can secure a victory this time,” he remarked.

KTR, in reference to the party’s performance in the last Assembly elections, expressed that the party’s “past mistakes” would not be repeated.

He once again likened the party’s symbol, a car, “to having gone for servicing and stated that it would run again at double the speed.”

KTR highlighted that the Congress secured only four lakh votes more than the BRS in the Assembly elections and emphasized that the BRS losing another seven or eight seats would have resulted in a hung Assembly in the state.

He also noted that the party lost 14 seats by a small margin of votes.