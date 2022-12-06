PM Modi seeks cooperation of all parties to make India’s G20 Presidency successful

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all the political parties to participate in India’s G20 Presidency and make it successful.
Addressing heads of political parties and Chief Ministers at an all-party meeting convened by him, the Prime Minister said that it is an honour that has come to India, not any party or a person, as he sought cooperation from all the parties to make it a success, sources said.
India took over the Presidency of G20 from Indonesia on December 1 and its tenure will continue till November 20, 2023.