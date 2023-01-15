PM Modi shifted political discourse to development: Jitendra Singh

Sambhal: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shifted political discourse to development matters in contrast to the 70-odd years of the Congress’s political narratives based on caste, creed, religion and other divisive subjects.

Addressing a public meeting in a remote village in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, he said that after laying a “strong foundation of development” in Gujarat during his tenure as the chief minister, Modi is charting a new developmental path for a new India, armed with his mantra of “sabka saath, sabka vikaash, sabka prayas and sabka vishwas”.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, emphasised that in this new political narrative there is no place for appeasement of any section of society as Modi’s growth model is an inclusive one.

“Narendra Modi has shifted the political discourse to development in contrast to 70-odd years of Congress party’s political narratives based on caste, creed, religion and other divisive subjects that never allowed India to achieve its true potential,” he said.

Singh said, apart from all-round development of Gujarat, Modi solved historical and legacy problems of water scarcity through new dams and completion of old projects.

Also Read Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti blames NTPC for land subsidence

“Not only this, in the wake of killer earthquake, he is also credited with building climate and disaster resilient infrastructure and his Vibrant Gujarat campaign made the state a hot destination for investment and innovation ensuring prosperity and socio-economic development for all,” the minister said.

Singh said that since May 2014, the world is watching and engaging positively with Prime Minister Modi to build a safe and prosperous future for not only India but the world.

The minister said as India takes up the G-20 presidency, it offers the country a giant opportunity to showcase its strength including its soft power to the world and further the momentum for the goal of a 10 trillion-dollar economy in the next 12 years.

Singh said that it took India 60 years since Independence to become one trillion-dollar economy, but the next trillion dollars was added only in seven years and the third trillion came in just five years in 2019.

He said, going by this pace, India will become a USD 10 trillion economy by 2035, as has been predicted by many international economic organisations and business bodies.