PM Modi speaks with Egyptian Prez, reiterates India’s position on Palestine-Israel issue

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th October 2023 9:18 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi- IANS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The two leaders discussed the current situation in West Asia and its implications for the region and the world.

Also Read
India abstains on UNGA resolution for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

Both leaders expressed their shared concerns at terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives.

MS Education Academy

PM Modi reiterated India’s long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

The prime minister highlighted India’s development partnership and humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine.

The two leaders agreed on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th October 2023 9:18 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button