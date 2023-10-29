PM Modi speaks with Egyptian Prez, reiterates India’s position on Palestine-Israel issue

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The two leaders discussed the current situation in West Asia and its implications for the region and the world.

Both leaders expressed their shared concerns at terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives.

PM Modi reiterated India’s long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

The prime minister highlighted India’s development partnership and humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine.

The two leaders agreed on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance.