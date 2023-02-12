PM Modi takes dig at Ashok Gehlot over Budget speech goof-up

Dausa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for reading portions from the state’s last year Budget speech while presenting the Budget for 2023-24, saying Congress governments’ “plans and announcements remained just on paper”.

The prime minister was addressing a rally here after inaugurating a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

In his address during the rally, Modi also accused the Congress government in the state of lacking vision and hindering the state’s development and said a stable and growth-oriented government is needed Rajasthan to bring stability and to establish the rule of law.

Modi also referred to Gehlot’s Budget speech gaffe, saying what happened was being discussed all around.

“Anybody can make a mistake, but this shows the Congress has neither vision nor gravitas (wajan) and its plans and announcements remained just on paper,” Modi said.

While presenting the Budget for 2023-24 on Friday, Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, mistakenly started reading portions from his last year’s Budget speech, leading to an uproar in the House. The uproar ended after Gehlot apologised.

Modi said Rajasthan would have progressed better if it had the double-engine government of the BJP, referring to the possibility of his party being in power both at the Centre and in the state

Assembly elections are due this year-end in the Congress-run state.