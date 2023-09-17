PM Modi takes metro ride, to inaugurate Delhi Airport Metro Line extension

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a metro ride on Sunday before the inauguration of the extended Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station.

PM Modi took the metro ride from the Dhaula Kuan station, sources said.

During the ride, many passengers interacted with the prime minister and snapped selfies with him.

Prime Minister Modi will shortly inaugurate the nearly two-km extension of the Airport Line and the first phase of the International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi.

The opening of a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 will also enhance urban connectivity in the sub-city and facilitate people in reaching the IICC.