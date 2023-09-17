PM Modi takes metro ride, to inaugurate Delhi Airport Metro Line extension

PM Modi took the metro ride from the Dhaula Kuan station, sources said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th September 2023 12:00 pm IST
PM Modi opens G20 meeting saying 'Barat welcomes you'
PM Modi in the G20 summit.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a metro ride on Sunday before the inauguration of the extended Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station.

PM Modi took the metro ride from the Dhaula Kuan station, sources said.

During the ride, many passengers interacted with the prime minister and snapped selfies with him.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Dalai Lama greets Modi; says India’s growing stature reflected in G20 summit

Prime Minister Modi will shortly inaugurate the nearly two-km extension of the Airport Line and the first phase of the International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi.

The opening of a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 will also enhance urban connectivity in the sub-city and facilitate people in reaching the IICC.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th September 2023 12:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button