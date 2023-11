PM Modi to address BC meet in Hyderabad on Nov 7

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address “BC Atma Gourava’ Sabha” (BC self-respect meeting) at LB Stadium here on November 7.

The public meeting is being organised by the BJP at 4 pm on November 7 in Hyderabad, a release from Telangana BJP said.

Modi addressed public meetings in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad in Telangana on October 1 and 3.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a poll rally in Telangana recently, had said the BJP will make a Backward Class (BC) leader as Chief Minister of Telangana if the saffron party was voted to power after the November 30 assembly polls in the state.