PM Modi to attend Sankranti celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s residence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the residence of Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday evening to participate in the Sankranti festivities. The event is scheduled to begin at 5 pm and is expected to bring together prominent leaders from across the BJP.

In addition to the Prime Minister, senior BJP leaders and Members of Parliament from the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are also likely to attend the celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s residence.

The festivities coincide with the traditional Sankranti festival, a harvest festival celebrated with much enthusiasm in South India, particularly in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

As the president of the Telangana BJP unit, G Kishan Reddy took the opportunity to extend his wishes to the people on the occasion.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Wishing everyone an auspicious Sankranti. Happy Bhogi to all the people of the state!”

Bhogi is the first day of Sankranti festival. This greeting refers to different aspects of celebrations.

The Sankranti festival fosters cultural unity and strengthens connections with the Telugu-speaking community.

The celebration is expected to feature traditional rituals reflecting the rich heritage of the festival.

Makar Sankranti festival, to be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14, marks the transition of the Sun into Capricorn (Makar), symbolising the beginning of its northward journey.

Makar Sankranti is not just a festival of astronomical significance but also an occasion rooted in India’s cultural, agricultural and spiritual traditions. The festival is observed across the country with diverse customs and traditions.

Marking the occasion, Maha Kumbh also commenced on Monday in the holy city of Prayagraj. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders across the party lines greeted people on the occasion.

However, the first ‘Amrit Snan’ will take place on Makar Sankranti, January 14, with all Akharas participating in a traditional bathing sequence at the confluence of the three holy rivers – Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.