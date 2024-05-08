PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi, mega roadshow on May 13

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on May 14.

He will hold a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency on May 13.

According to district officials, before starting the roadshow, the Prime Minister will first pay tribute to the Madan Mohan Malviya statue at the main gate of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Lanka. The roadshow will end at Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Lakhs of people are expected to participate in the roadshow.

BJP leader Dilip Patel said that PM Modi’s five km long roadshow will go to the Vishwanath Corridor via Assi, Sonarpura, Jangam Bari, Godaulia, and Bansphatak.

PM Modi will be given a grand welcome during this. Responsibilities are being assigned to the workers to make the roadshow historic.

Meetings of all the Assembly constituencies in the Varanasi parliamentary constituency have been organised for Wednesday.

After this, meetings will be held with workers in all 21 divisions and the party organisation is busy preparing with the target of participation of lakhs of workers in this roadshow.

Varanasi is the stronghold of the Prime Minister. He won the seat twice in 2014 and 2019.