PM Modi to hold roadshow in Chennai

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th April 2024 9:40 am IST
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow here on Tuesday, ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The roadshow will be held at Thiyagaraya Road in the city’s T. Nagar locality.

BJP state president K Annamalai had earlier said the roadshow will be covering segments of both South Chennai and Central Chennai. Tamilisai Soundararjan is BJP’s South Chennai candidate while Vinoj P Selvam is taking on DMK heavyweight Dayanidhi Maran from Central Chennai.

Traffic diversions have been announced by the police in the wake of the PM’s event while security has been beefed up in the area.

The BJP, which is heading a bloc that includes Pattali Makkal Katchi and Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar, is making all out efforts to put up a better electoral show this time, under the leadership of an aggressive and assertive Annamalai, who is contesting the polls from Coimbatore.

The party has no representation from Tamil Nadu in the outgoing House.

