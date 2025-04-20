PM Modi to interact with Indian workers during Saudi Arabia visit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit a factory in Jeddah and interact with Indian workers there during his visit to Saudi Arabia next week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters during a media briefing ahead of the April 22-23 visit.

“Saudi Arabia hosts the second-largest Indian expatriate community in the world. Nearly 2.7 million Indians live and work in Saudi Arabia. It is a matter of great satisfaction that the Indian community in Saudi Arabia is very well regarded for their significant contribution to the national life and economic development of the kingdom,” said Misri.

The visit to the factory would once again highlight the importance that PM Modi attaches to the welfare of Indian workers abroad.

Last December, Prime Minister Modi visited a labour camp in Mina Abdullah area of Kuwait with a workforce of around 1500 Indian nationals.

Also Read PM Modi likely to visit Saudi Arabia this month

This was the first programme of his visit to Kuwait and the Prime Minister interacted with a cross-section of Indian workers from different states of India and enquired about their well-being during a memorable interaction.

In the last few years, the Indian government has undertaken several technology-based initiatives such as E-Migrate portal, MADAD portal and upgraded Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana for the welfare of Indian workers abroad.

In January, while inaugurating the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, PM Modi emphasised that he has always considered the Indian diaspora as ambassadors of India.

Expressing his joy in meeting and conversing with fellow Indians around the world, he said that the love and blessings he receives from them are unforgettable and always stay with him.

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Indian diaspora and thanked them for giving him the opportunity to hold his head high with pride on the global stage.

PM Modi highlighted that over the past decade, he had met numerous world leaders, all of whom have praised the Indian diaspora for their social values and contributions to their respective societies.

“India is not just the mother of democracy, but democracy is an integral part of Indian life,” said the Prime Minister. He noted that Indians naturally embrace diversity and integrate seamlessly into the societies they join, respecting local rules and traditions.

Meanwhile, extending gratitude to the Saudi leadership for continued assistance, Foreign Secretary Misri said on Saturday that the kingdom plays an important role in facilitating the visit of thousands of Indian citizens for annual pilgrimages for Haj and Umrah.

The annual Haj pilgrimage and Umrah is an important component of India-Saudi bilateral relations with India’s Haj quota standing at 175,025 pilgrims.

On the diaspora front, Indian community in Saudi Arabia is 2.7 million strong and acts as a living bridge between the two countries. Indian diaspora contribution to the economic development of Saudi Arabia is widely recognised. Number of Indians in Saudi Arabia is increasing steadily. Over the last year, an estimated one lakh Indians came to Saudi Arabia for employment.