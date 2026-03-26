PM Modi to review preparedness amid Middle East tensions, meet CMs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of all states on Friday, March 27, barring those which are going to polls, and review their preparedness and plans in the wake of the West Asia conflict, sources said.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of ‘Team India’, the sources said.

This is the first time that the prime minister will hold a meeting with the chief ministers on the West Asia conflict which started on February 28 with the attack by the US-Israel on Iran. The Persian nation has also retaliated by firing on its Gulf neighbours and Israel.

“The prime minister will interact with the CMs tomorrow evening through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict to review preparedness and plans of states. The meeting will focus on ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of Team India,” the sources said.

The chief ministers of election-bound states will not be part of this meeting due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Cabinet Secretariat will hold a separate meeting with the chief secretaries of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

While making a statement in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the prime minister said that the difficult global conditions caused by the West Asia conflict are likely to persist for a long time and called upon the nation to remain prepared and united, just as it had stood together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Modi also drew the attention of the House to the internal security dimension of the crisis, warning that certain elements attempt to exploit such situations. He said all security agencies have been placed on alert and that security across all domains, coastal, border, cyber and strategic installations is being further strengthened.

“Whether it is coastal security, border security, cyber security or strategic installations, the security of all is being reinforced,” he had said.

Urging patience, restraint and vigilance, and cautioning against those who may seek to exploit the situation by spreading falsehoods, engaging in black-marketing or hoarding, Modi appealed to all state governments to ensure strict monitoring and swift action against such elements.

Expressing his abiding faith in the collective resolve of the nation, the prime minister, in his speech in the Lok Sabha, also said that when every government and every citizen of this country walk together, “we can challenge every challenge, this is our identity, and this is our strength”.

Addressing a media event later on the same day, Modi said challenges have continued to mount one after another even after the COVID-19 pandemic and there has not been a single year that has not tested India and Indians.

“But with the united efforts of 1.4 billion Indians, India is moving forward while facing every disaster,” he said.

The PM said India is moving forward with renewed confidence and instead of postponing challenges, India confronts them head-on.