PM Modi to roll out projects worth Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and initiate work commencement of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat on Thursday, according to a PMO statement on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will reach Ahmedabad in the forenoon and will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebration of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which will be attended by more than 1.25 lakh farmers at Narendra Modi Stadium in the city. At around 12:45 p.m., the Prime Minister will reach Mehsana and perform ‘puja’ and have ‘darshan’ at Valinath Mahadev Temple.

PM Modi will then participate in two public functions at Mahesana and Navsari, at which he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 25,850 crore. The projects will encompass important sectors like road, rail, energy, health, Internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, tourism, etc., in districts like Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Anand, Mahesana, Kachchh, Kheda, Bharuch, Tapi, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, Panchmahal, Valsad, and Narmada.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station in the state and dedicate to the nation two new Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs). Built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), at a cost of more than Rs 22,500 crore, the KAPS-3 and KAPS-4 projects have a cumulative capacity of 1400 (700×2) MW and are the largest indigenous PHWRs.