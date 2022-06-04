PM Modi to visit Hyderabad in July, BJP plans mega roadshow

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the city of Hyderabad on the 1st and 2nd of July to attend the national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

The party’s Telangana unit also plans to hold a mega roadshow in the city to commemmorate his visit.

The rally will be held from Raj Bhavan to HICC, during BJP’s national executive meeting. PM Modi is expected to stay at Raj Bhavan during the event. The saffron party will likely use the event to strengthen its hold on Telangana.

Several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are also expected to be present during the national-executive meeting. The BJP unit is also planning to conduct a public meeting either on July 1 or 2, subject to the Prime Minister’s visit.

The Hindu nationalist party will also mobilize approximately five lakh people to attend the event, according to media reports. The Prime Minister last visited the city to participate in the 20th annual day celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and the graduation ceremony of the postgraduate programme class of 2022 of the business school.