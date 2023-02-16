PM Modi will hold a public meeting in Telangana soon: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay said that the party will soon hold a massive public meeting in Telangana, to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders of the party.

The rally will be the culmination of the ongoing 11,000 street corner meetings of the party functionaries being held across the state.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar was speaking to reporters at Roopkhanpet village of Parigi assembly constituency in Vikarabad district, where he attended a street-corner meeting.

Sanjay said there has been huge response to the street corner meetings aimed at exposing the failures of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

Also Read BRS MP Santosh Kumar adopts 1094 acres of Kondagutta forest land

“In an unprecedented manner, we have been holding 11,000 street corner meetings. Subsequently, public rallies would be held in every assembly constituency headquarters, followed by similar rallies in the 10 erstwhile district headquarters,” he said.

As a culmination of all these meetings and rallies, a massive state-level public meeting would be held, venue of which would be decided later. “We are planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders for the public meeting,” the BJP president said.

Sanjay accused the BRS government of throwing to winds all the promises made for Parigi and other surrounding areas, including providing irrigation to one lakh acres of parched lands through Palamur-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme.

“Except the funds released by the Narendra Modi government, the gram panchayats have not been getting a single rupee from the state government. The sarpanches are forced to commit suicide for non-clearance of pending bills by the sate government,” he alleged.

Earlier, addressing the street corner meeting, Sanjay said KCR, who had welcomed his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann and taken him around Konda Pochamma Sagar, had forgotten the fact that many of the farmers who had given away their lands for the project were yet to get rehabilitation and resettlement package.

“The chief minister was not concerned that farmers immolated themselves for not getting compensation for the land,” he said.

Stating that the Congress had lost its relevance in the state as it had joined hands with the BRS, Sanjay said the BJP is the only party which can shake the ruling BRS. “It was the BJP which had forced KCR, who had been earlier confined to farmhouse, to come to Dharna Chowk and then to villages,” he said.

Describing all those who were joining the BRS as invalid coins, the BJP president said the people had lost faith in the new avatar of KCR. “They have realised that the BRS is a corrupt, dynastic and dictatorial party and also a party of Razakars. They believe that only the BJP has the capacity to pull the BRS down from power,” he said.