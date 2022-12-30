PM Modi’s mother dies days after hospitalisation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to embark on a visit to West Bengal to launch the developmental projects, may join the events through video conferencing, sources said on Friday.

The turn of events was necessitated by the demise of PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to an Ahmedabad hospital. The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise on early Friday morning.

According to sources, PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad.

“PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad, flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata & other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange & meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through Video Conference,” sources said.

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.

“When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity,” PM Modi tweeted.