PM to release 109 varieties of seeds developed by ICAR: Union minister

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday release 109 varieties of seeds that have been developed by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for different climatic zones and are area specific, Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here.

The PM will release the 109 seed varieties in an event in the national capital.

They comprise 23 seed varieties of cereals, nine of rice, two of wheat, one of barley, six of maize, one of sorghum, one of millet, one of ragi, one of chheena, one of samba, two of arhar, two of gram, three of lentil, one of peas, two of green gram, seven of oilseeds as well as seven each of fodder and sugarcane, five of cotton, one of jute and 40 varieties of horticulture, Chouhan said.

“The country’s scientists have done research and found a variety of paddy which gives higher production and requires 20 per cent less water.

Efforts have also been made to reduce pest infestation. Science should reach directly to each farmer from laboratory to land,” he asserted.

“The agriculture budget, which used to be Rs 27,000 crore under the UPA government, is now Rs 1.52 lakh crore, including allied sectors. A subsidy of Rs 1.95 lakh crore was provided on fertilizers during last year. This year there is a provision of a subsidy of Rs 1.70 lakh crore, which will rise if consumption increases,” Chouhan informed.

This year, a special package of Rs 2,625 crore has been given as ships carrying fertilizers have to take a longer and time-consuming route due to international conditions, he said.

The special package has been announced to ensure the burden does not fall on the farmer, the former MP chief minister said.

Agriculture comprises some 17 per cent of the economy, while it gives employment to nearly 50 per cent of the population, he said, adding the farmer is not only the biggest producer but also the biggest consumer.

“Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy and the farmer is its soul. When the farmer buys something, the GDP increases due to it. Farmers are the top priority for the prime minister. The Centre is working to increase production and reduce input cost besides providing the right prices to the produce,” he asserted.