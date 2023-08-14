Poetry played remarkable role in Freedom Struggle: VC Ainul Hasan

Hyderabad: During the struggle for Independence, poetry significantly motivated the masses to engage in the movement. There is a need to cultivate a diverse society that celebrates unity amid differences, said Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

He was speaking on Monday after inaugurating a book exhibition on “Indian Freedom Struggle” being organized by Saiyid Hamid Library to mark the 77th Independence Day festivities. The library arranged an array of exhibits featuring posters highlighting the contributions of women in the Indian freedom movement. The exhibition will conclude on August 18.

Prof Ainul Hasan recounted several historical instances from the freedom movement to sensitize the students about the importance of preserving literary works of freedom fighters, particularly the writings of prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Azad, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, B.R. Ambedkar, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar, Bhagat Singh, and others. He called upon the MANUU community to recommit themselves to elevate the university into a globally acclaimed institution dedicated to enhancing societal well-being.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, in his address, said that certain books about the partition served as poignant reminders of the anguish and the significant loss of life that India endured as a nation

Dr. Akhtar Parvez, University Librarian proposed a vote of thanks. A large number of faculty, staff, and students were present during the inaugural.