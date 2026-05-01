Police arrest habitual offender for illegal betting in Hyderabad

Case has been registered under the TS Gaming Act and the BNS.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2026 9:21 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A 53-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, April 30, for running illegal betting activities through WhatsApp.

The accused has been identified as K Kailash Singh. He runs a TV sales and repair business and lives in Jummerath Bazar.

On the night of April 30, a team led by Sub-Inspector B Aravind Goud noticed the accused behaving suspiciously near Kailash TV Sales and Repair Shop.

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During questioning by Goshamahal Police, the accused admitted that he was involved in illegal betting. He also revealed the names of his associates. The associates are identified as Arjun, Kaleram, Manoj, and his uncle Lakhan Mama. They are currently absconding.

Police seized cash of Rs 200, one Samsung mobile phone worth around Rs 10,000 used for betting, and three satta chits.

The investigation revealed that the accused is a habitual offender and has been involved in similar cases earlier. Cases were registered against him at Goshamahal, Mangalhat, and Shahinayathgunj police stations.

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A case has been registered under the TS Gaming Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is ongoing.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2026 9:21 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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